Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 29,003 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Dana worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.