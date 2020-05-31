Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,310 Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.62% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CTO stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

