Mackay Shields LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Luminex by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Luminex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -207.72 and a beta of 0.73. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,274. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

