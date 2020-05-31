Mackay Shields LLC Sells 31,600 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Century Casinos worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 255,281 shares of company stock valued at $355,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CNTY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.