Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.22 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,408.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,206 shares of company stock worth $789,790. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

