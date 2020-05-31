Mackay Shields LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,287 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 822.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

