Mackay Shields LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,287 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of Amplify Energy worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 204,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

