Mackay Shields LLC Has $170,000 Position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NBN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.74. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.82%.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

