Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

