LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in LYFT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $31.26 on Friday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.