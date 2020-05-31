Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report sales of $17.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.98 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $80.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.98 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 million, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

