LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.81 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

