Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Lands’ End’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of LE opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.13. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

