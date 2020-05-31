Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

