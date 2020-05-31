JW Asset Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JW Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 32.3% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

