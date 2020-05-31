Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Joint alerts:

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 69,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joint by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Joint by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $208.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.