John B. Furman Sells 20,000 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 344,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

