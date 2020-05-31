Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.