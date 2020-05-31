iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

