iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,641,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,994,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.