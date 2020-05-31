Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

IONS stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

