Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

