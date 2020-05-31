International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,837,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,931.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 409,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 139.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 351,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

IBOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

