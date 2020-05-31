Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $250,021.20 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $250,062.93.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $506,748.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

