Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $113,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

