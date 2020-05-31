Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,783,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 481,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.