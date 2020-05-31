Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -675,000.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

