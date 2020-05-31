Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $11.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $44.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $44.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.76 million, with estimates ranging from $45.62 million to $49.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,921 shares of company stock worth $217,035. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.