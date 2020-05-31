Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

