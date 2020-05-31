Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 498,901 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.