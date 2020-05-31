Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

