Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Haymaker Acquisition posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:OSW opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

About Haymaker Acquisition

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.