Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.