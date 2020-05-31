Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
PAC stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.
About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.
