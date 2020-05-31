Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PAC stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 207,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

