Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $126,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $420,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $547,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

