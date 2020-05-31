Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,711,000 after buying an additional 106,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

