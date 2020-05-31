First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82,594 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $425,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.