First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 55.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 82.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,477.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $738.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

