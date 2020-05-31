Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Federated Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Federated Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Federated Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

