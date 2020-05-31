Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $264,369 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

