F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,565 shares of company stock worth $2,362,290. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

