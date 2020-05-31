Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $99,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

