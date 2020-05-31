Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

In related news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

