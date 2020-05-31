Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 61.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $4,362,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $39,924,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Envista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $21.14 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

