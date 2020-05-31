Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,582 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.