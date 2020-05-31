Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$40.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

EDV opened at C$33.18 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.13.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$193,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,408.63.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

