Eltek (ELTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Get Eltek alerts:

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eltek has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eltek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.