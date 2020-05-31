Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

