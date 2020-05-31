Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $25.07 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

