Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after buying an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

